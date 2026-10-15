Word on the Street

Word on the Street

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Jody Holtzman's avatar
Jody Holtzman
Oct 18

The last paragraph says it all and in addition to Israel’s growing status as a global pariah the relationship with the Diaspora will continue to weaken. And when the Haredim represent 50% of the population in 2050, assuming their current politics, we will see a continued brain drain, bigger battles over the distribution of money, battles over the draft, a decline of the “startup nation” as investors look elsewhere, even more settlements viewed as illegal under international law - and some under Israeli law. And continued occupation of the West Bank and Gaza. If you do not give people hope for a different future, there will be more Oct. 7’s, big and small. Israel will have lost American support - and increasingly the support of the Jewish Diaspora. THIS is the scenario to worry about.

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Lorraine Wulfe's avatar
Lorraine Wulfe
Oct 16

Most interesting - and very complicated. Just who is the author Yael Patir?

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