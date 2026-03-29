Word on the Street

Word on the Street

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RonW's avatar
RonW
13h

The current Israeli government does not just violate Jewish ethical values. It threatens the Jewish people because it is working to undermine Israel's democracy. That is, it threatens Jews' freedom.

The State of Israel exists - indeed it must exist - so that Jews can be free in their own land. If Israel is not a democracy, it means Jews are not free in it - and that means Israel becomes just another country oppressing Jews.

To be a Zionist today requires us to oppose the current Israeli government, just as we must oppose all threats to Jewish freedom.

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Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
13h

A very interesting article and presents some kosher food for thought. I was watching what thought was a progressive station on You Tube but when the commentator said “He’s one of the good ones, Bernie is in no way a Zionist”. I immediately felt the sting of racism.

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