Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Wolk's avatar
Michael Wolk
4h

Sadly, we don’t seem to hear voices from any religious leadership condemning the fascist takeover of our country. Jewish or otherwise. Current Pope excepted notably. It’s fallen to groups like JStreet and other political entities for moral outrage. Where are this generation’s MLKs or Abraham Heschels marching together? but I sure haven’t heard concerted Jewish leadership ‘s voice. Too afraid to buck the perceived sentiment of Israel right or wrong? I suspect, prevalent in the mainstream Jewish community.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Carolyn Herz's avatar
Carolyn Herz
5h

The family and neighbors of the Minneapolis woman who was shot to death by a "mighty" government goon are probably not feeling particularly safe right now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 J Street · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture