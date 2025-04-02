This year, J Street’s friends at the Forum for Regional Thinking and The Van Leer Jerusalem Institute released a landmark report answering the question we’ve heard a lot in the past year and a half: What else is Israel to do? Titled 'The Present Day: Peacemaking Alternatives for Israeli Policy,' the report outlines an alternative path for Israel – one that it’s still not too late to pursue – designed to lock in lasting security gains, save innocent lives in Gaza and transform the prospects for long-term peace. To help us unpack the findings and recommendations of the report, J Street’s Policy Center was excited to host a virtual briefing with the report’s authors, Dr. Assaf David and Dr. Smadar Ben-Natan.
An Alternate Path for Israeli Policy - J Street Policy Center Briefing
This year, J Street’s friends at the Forum for Re…
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