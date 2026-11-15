This week, I’m not writing a piece of my own.
Instead, I’m urging you to read a moving and important article by my colleague Ilan Goldenberg in this week’s Atlantic.
I think it’s one of the most insightful and compelling pieces I’ve read in quite a while, and I’m not alone. I’ve been hearing about it all week from colleagues.
America’s approach to Israel and Palestine has been fundamentally flawed for decades – both Ilan and I know that from personal experience. We’ve got ideas for a better approach - just this week, we released a write-up from our Policy Center calling for a “Fundamental Reset.”
But why has American policy been so screwed up? Ilan writes personally and powerfully in this article about one vital aspect of the problem: American diplomats know Israel intimately. They know far too little about Palestinians.
Ilan’s been a member of the American Middle East negotiating team, and he’s been a senior adviser to Vice President Harris. He has seen how American policymakers understand Israeli fears, politics and constraints in deeply personal ways, while Palestinian lives and suffering remain distant abstractions.
When one side’s humanity is understood in intimate detail and the other’s is reduced to statistics, it inevitably shapes the choices policymakers make, and the limits they place on their own actions.
This is only one of a myriad of reasons why American policy has failed so badly for so long, but if we want a fundamentally different approach, Ilan makes a compelling case about a critical piece of the puzzle that has to change.
Please read it.
https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/2026/11/israel-palestine/689394/?gift=9waoY8_8qSWLVQUs_YMRqjVQjXGxJoekgyMXLYwkghg&utm_source=copy-link&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=share
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I saw the article was out there but haven't yet read it. No one denies the Palestinians are people. And it's good to understand what motivates the Palestinians and what they've gone through. Don't want to be glib or facile or simplistic; But can say the same for any issue; any debate - be it the Russians vs Ukrainians; Tibetans vs Chinese...German "grievances" before WWII...Bin Laden's vs United States or Iran re US or Israel.
But at some point after one achieves that "understanding" I will stand with Israel. And will stand against those who seek to wipe out the Jewish State and cheer the slaughter of Jews. Just because a cause has a motive or a reason doesn't mean have to embrace it. The fact that don't see too-many Anti-Israel organization and individuals saying "Understand Israel."
“Too often, even those advocating for Palestinian rights define their agenda primarily in terms of what America should stop Israel from doing rather than what America should help Palestinians achieve.”
This statement, buried deep in the Atlantic article, is really the crux of the issue because it denies to Palestinians, including and especially Hamas and its supporters and tolerators, the power to act on their own to make decisions and implement policies that advance, instead of destroy, Palestinian well being. Perhaps the issue is more that American negotiators have not been honest enough with Palestinian people about their delusional destructive leadership. It’s true that there’s plenty more that Israel can do and should stop doing to bring about the conditions for peace- or at least an end to hostilities. But contrary to the narrative Palestinians perpetuate, they’re not powerless or innocent bystanders in their own national catastrophe. Their international supporters and interlocutors need to be more honest about that too while they’re also lecturing Israel.