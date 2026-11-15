This week, I’m not writing a piece of my own.

Instead, I’m urging you to read a moving and important article by my colleague Ilan Goldenberg in this week’s Atlantic.

I think it’s one of the most insightful and compelling pieces I’ve read in quite a while, and I’m not alone. I’ve been hearing about it all week from colleagues.

America’s approach to Israel and Palestine has been fundamentally flawed for decades – both Ilan and I know that from personal experience. We’ve got ideas for a better approach - just this week, we released a write-up from our Policy Center calling for a “Fundamental Reset.”

But why has American policy been so screwed up? Ilan writes personally and powerfully in this article about one vital aspect of the problem: American diplomats know Israel intimately. They know far too little about Palestinians.

Ilan’s been a member of the American Middle East negotiating team, and he’s been a senior adviser to Vice President Harris. He has seen how American policymakers understand Israeli fears, politics and constraints in deeply personal ways, while Palestinian lives and suffering remain distant abstractions.

When one side’s humanity is understood in intimate detail and the other’s is reduced to statistics, it inevitably shapes the choices policymakers make, and the limits they place on their own actions.

This is only one of a myriad of reasons why American policy has failed so badly for so long, but if we want a fundamentally different approach, Ilan makes a compelling case about a critical piece of the puzzle that has to change.

Please read it.

https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/2026/11/israel-palestine/689394/?gift=9waoY8_8qSWLVQUs_YMRqjVQjXGxJoekgyMXLYwkghg&utm_source=copy-link&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=share