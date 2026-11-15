Word on the Street

Word on the Street

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Michael Lewis's avatar
Michael Lewis
1dEdited

I saw the article was out there but haven't yet read it. No one denies the Palestinians are people. And it's good to understand what motivates the Palestinians and what they've gone through. Don't want to be glib or facile or simplistic; But can say the same for any issue; any debate - be it the Russians vs Ukrainians; Tibetans vs Chinese...German "grievances" before WWII...Bin Laden's vs United States or Iran re US or Israel.

But at some point after one achieves that "understanding" I will stand with Israel. And will stand against those who seek to wipe out the Jewish State and cheer the slaughter of Jews. Just because a cause has a motive or a reason doesn't mean have to embrace it. The fact that don't see too-many Anti-Israel organization and individuals saying "Understand Israel."

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K. Harley Scott's avatar
K. Harley Scott
19h

“Too often, even those advocating for Palestinian rights define their agenda primarily in terms of what America should stop Israel from doing rather than what America should help Palestinians achieve.”

This statement, buried deep in the Atlantic article, is really the crux of the issue because it denies to Palestinians, including and especially Hamas and its supporters and tolerators, the power to act on their own to make decisions and implement policies that advance, instead of destroy, Palestinian well being. Perhaps the issue is more that American negotiators have not been honest enough with Palestinian people about their delusional destructive leadership. It’s true that there’s plenty more that Israel can do and should stop doing to bring about the conditions for peace- or at least an end to hostilities. But contrary to the narrative Palestinians perpetuate, they’re not powerless or innocent bystanders in their own national catastrophe. Their international supporters and interlocutors need to be more honest about that too while they’re also lecturing Israel.

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