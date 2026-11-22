Earlier this week, my colleague Ilan Goldenberg wrote about a trip he led to Israel and Palestine. His group witnessed the reality on the West Bank and then met Israelis who told them: “Don’t push us. Give us some runway. If you push us, we will react badly.”

Ilan was struck by the contrast between the horrors they witnessed on the ground in the West Bank and the lack of urgency the Israelis they met – even those generally aligned with J Street – felt to address them.

His response was direct: Build your own runway. Take the steps necessary to earn back trust so that those of us in the United States who care deeply about Israel can try to salvage the U.S.-Israel relationship.

The tendency of Israeli leaders to ask Americans for patience because of their own political constraints mirrors a dynamic I regularly encounter with the American Jewish establishment.

American Jewish institutions, leaders and donors focus enormous energy on Israel’s critics. Criticism from Democratic politicians, progressive activists and even liberal Jewish organizations makes them uncomfortable, and their natural reflex is to push back, challenge language, question motives and warn about antisemitism.

I accept that some criticism of Israel is unfair. Some language the critics use crosses lines. Some critics apply standards to Israel they don’t apply to other countries. And, yes, there are antisemites among the critics.

But too often, the response from the Jewish institutional establishment amounts to an exercise in deflection. Instead of acknowledging and addressing what is happening on the ground, energy is directed into attacking the shortcomings of the people calling attention to it.

Critics are accused of antisemitism, ignorance or double standards. Declining support for Israel is blamed on bad public relations or inadequate education. We’re told all would be OK if only people heard Israel’s side of the story or young people better understood why Israel exists.

It’s certainly easier to blame Israel’s abysmal public standing on the critics than to challenge Israeli government actions and policy. But efforts to legislate definitions of antisemitism that can sweep in criticism of Israel, shut down artists or prevent students with pro-Palestinian views from getting jobs only end up backfiring.

Meanwhile, the underlying problems go unaddressed.

The occupation becomes more entrenched. Settler terror on the West Bank and the displacement of Palestinian communities continue unabated. In Gaza, killings continue on a regular basis, and two million people face another winter without adequate shelter, sanitation or provisions.

When the Israeli government – and even the opposition hoping to replace Netanyahu, Ben-Gvir and Smotrich – makes clear that there will never be an independent Palestinian state, the problem isn’t the critics.

When Israeli political leaders rule out Arab parties participating in the next government, the problem isn’t antisemitism.

I understand that the communities the American Jewish establishment represents are frightened. And it’s certainly easier to call out an angry student or a critical member of Congress than to have challenging conversations about the occupation with your own community or friends in Israel.

But the time for waiting has run out.

We have waited and waited for the “right moment” for these difficult conversations. And in the meantime, the United States has provided Israel tens of billions of dollars in security assistance and protected it from accountability at the United Nations.

None of that has worked.

It’s time to try something different. American Jewish leaders need to use the influence and credibility they’ve cultivated over decades to press Israeli leaders about the occupation and the future of the West Bank and Gaza; about the need for a genuine political horizon for Palestinians; and about the steps needed to ensure Israel remains both Jewish and democratic.

If Israel starts to change course under a new government, there’s still a chance to rebuild the relationship between Israel and the United States as well as the connection between Israel and liberal American Jews.

But if the country stays on its present trajectory, the consequences could be devastating. Israel is becoming ever more isolated internationally and more toxic in American politics. The bonds connecting American Jews to Israel are being stretched to their breaking point.

Ilan’s message to Israel’s (hopefully) incoming leaders is clear: there’s no more time for a grace period, no more runway to be granted. Israel needs to face up now to the problems it has helped create and take meaningful action that demonstrates a commitment to long-term Palestinian freedom, security and self-determination.

My message to American Jewish leaders is similar: stop deflecting by attacking the critics. Start engaging your friends about what needs to change. Truly caring about Israel means helping Israel build its own runway.