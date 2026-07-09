Word on the Street

Word on the Street

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Tzeddek's avatar
Tzeddek
8h

Thanks Ilan for the article! I think this is the best strategy for the US in regards to Israelis and Palestinians going forward. Frankly I wish we had been at this point during Oslo as a country.

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Michael Alan Dover, PhD's avatar
Michael Alan Dover, PhD
7h

Ilan, great analysis. Just a suggestion related to points 1 (Gaza) and 3 (West Bank). We should have learned in Afghanistan, that when you try to put into place a new police or military or security force from the local population, their weekly paychecks will not induce them to stay at their posts when Totalitarian Theocratic Patriarchal Power Brokers (our common enemy per my essay here https://michaelalandover.substack.com/p/our-common-enemy-totalitarian-theocratic) threaten them and their families. They flee.

As I tried to contend back in that day, nation building requires putting in place a real civil service with, yes, pensions and job security. Yes, p-e-n-s-i-o-ns. Not cheap, but cheaper than all the money the US and NATO put into fighting the Taliban. The same approach should be used in Lebanon against Hezbollah. Pay the security services better than Hezbollah and Hamas and give them a public pension with (a) vesting and (b) a provision for losing it if one collaborates with non-state armed actors.

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