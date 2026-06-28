In the wake of last Tuesday’s primaries, simmering debates over Israel, progressive politics, and antisemitism have turned into raging fires.

At the heart of the argument: where do the limits of legitimate political discourse lie and when do words and labels cross dangerous lines.

And right at the center of the debate is AIPAC.

Let me be clear: there is no organization in American politics that I have disagreed with more strongly – or more publicly – for more than two decades.

J Street was founded to represent Jewish Americans who differ with AIPAC – strategically, politically and morally.

We reject its core premise that supporting Israel can only mean unquestioning support for its government, even when that government’s policies are morally abhorrent or strategically damaging. And we oppose the political tactics it employs that are undermining American democracy.

Criticism of AIPAC – as of any American political actor including J Street – is legitimate. Don’t enter the political arena if you’re not prepared for vibrant debate, argument and some rough tactics and rhetoric.

Too often, defenders of AIPAC - and of Israel and Zionism - casually label critics as antisemites. Those accusations are deployed at times not to confront genuine prejudice but to delegitimize critics and avoid engaging in substantive arguments.

At the same time, it’s vital to acknowledge that some critics are moving well beyond saying that AIPAC is wrong, to saying that it is evil – a distinction that matters.

When political opponents are portrayed not as advocates of bad ideas but as sinister forces corrupting democracy, we move into dangerous territory.

Criticism of AIPAC is not per se antisemitic. Millions of Americans – including many Jews – strongly oppose its agenda.

The danger arises when criticism shifts from opposing an organization’s ideas and tactics to portraying it as responsible for a large swath of society’s ills.

It crosses the line when suddenly every organization connected to Israel – including groups critical of AIPAC – are portrayed as part of a uniquely sinister enterprise. It goes well beyond the line when suspicion expands beyond organizations to Jews more broadly.

It’s a pattern all too familiar in history: Jews portrayed as a malevolent, manipulative force operating within the societies in which we live.

And the danger is not confined to one side of the political spectrum. For some activists on both the right and the left, opposition to AIPAC has become a political litmus test.

The anger behind chants of “F*** AIPAC” is disturbing. Accusations that politicians are “bought and paid for” by AIPAC play into old tropes about Jews and money. Rhetoric depicting AIPAC as the source of everything wrong with American politics – not just misguided Middle East policy – is becoming far too common.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani – who I believe is sincerely committed to fighting antisemitism and to protecting all New Yorkers from bigotry and hate – missed the mark when he listed AIPAC as he catalogued the “monsters of our time.”

Whether he intended it or not, describing political opponents as ‘monsters’ makes it harder to sustain democratic disagreement. It invites us to see people with whom we disagree as enemies rather than fellow citizens.

At a moment when both antisemitism and fear in the Jewish community are on the rise, political leaders have a responsibility to tamp down the rhetorical flames, not fan them.

It’s important for critics of AIPAC to hear how much of mainstream Jewish America is feeling uncomfortable and unsafe right now. worried about their children’s security at school and their own at synagogue.

But let no one think this is simply a problem on the left. The right must be held to the same standard.

When Israel’s Ambassador to the United States, Yechiel Leiter, once a member of the Kahanist Jewish Defense League (JDL), describes J Street as a “cancer,” or when critics brand us “kapos,” the same destructive dynamic is at work.

Neither “monster” nor “cancer” is a political critique. Both describe threats to be eliminated rather than arguments to be challenged.

We are living through a moment in which outrage has become a political strategy.

Social media rewards anger, fear and provocation. Donald Trump did not invent this dynamic, but he demonstrated just how politically powerful it could be, measuring success by the outrage he generated. Too many politicians drew the wrong lesson – not that this style of politics was dangerous, but that it worked.

Today, figures on both the right and the left compete for attention in online echo chambers, where success is measured in clicks, shares and viral moments. One of the great distortions of the social media age is our tendency to mistake attention for legitimacy. Loud online movements often appear to speak for broad constituencies when in fact they represent only a small but intensely engaged minority.

Too often, public figures respond by seeking those voices’ approval rather than challenging them.

That isn’t leadership.

It’s pandering.

Leadership means standing up for your principles even when doing so invites criticism from your own side. It means telling your supporters when they’re wrong and refusing to legitimize rhetoric that makes our politics more toxic.

The easiest thing for a politician to do is tell an angry crowd what it wants to hear.

The harder – and more necessary – task is to tell that crowd when it has gone too far.

That is the challenge before us. The real divide in American politics is no longer simply between left and right, but between those committed to democratic pluralism and those comfortable with ever-greater forms of political extremism.

We should be able to oppose AIPAC without turning it into a bogeyman.

We should be able to oppose J Street without calling it a cancer.

We should be able to argue passionately about Israel, Palestine and American politics without convincing ourselves that those who disagree with us are monsters or antisemites.

Democracy thrives when citizens learn to live with disagreement. It begins to fail when disagreement becomes dehumanization.

The duty of leaders is to hold that line – not to pander to those demanding that it be crossed.

If you appreciate the work J Street does, I hope you’ll consider making a grassroots contribution to ensure our voice is heard.

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