Word on the Street

Word on the Street

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Joe Sterling's avatar
Joe Sterling
11h

I’m waiting for AIPAC and its allies to take the high road as you do and denounce the “cancer” and “kapos” slurs.

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Michael Lewis's avatar
Michael Lewis
10hEdited

Thank you Jeremy for this piece.

I obviously differ somewhat from you, J Street and some others in how I view my old organization, AIPAC! Even while I don't perhaps necessarily agree with every-single thing AIPAC or the Government of Israel- has said or done

I speak for no one but myself: But I personally try-very hard to focus my critiques and articles - be J Street, AIPAC, other groups and individuals and focus on substance not ad-hominems. (Ok occasionally I've gone further in responding to some rabid hater on X. But even there; it's far more critiquing what they have said - especially implying not-loyal to the US).

And I don't go around accusing people willy-nilly of being antisemitic. (And I've responded on Social Media to people using the term "Kapo" and "cancer." (My Times of Israel piece last year about use of the term "Kapo) https://blogs.timesofisrael.com/kapos-stop-using-the-term-kapo-to-denounce-fellow-jews/

I fully acknowledge that criticism of Israel or AIPAC isn't always "Anti-Israel" or "Anti-AIPAC" - or even unfair!

So I guess my final urging is one that J Street continues to speak out and denounce some of these attacks. And urge your allies on the left - in the Democratic Party and beyond - to watch what they say (as in say Senator Chris Van Hollen's address to J Street a few months ago when he accused AIPAC of not being "Pro-American." Say AIPAC is wrong; no problem. But that's McCarthyite. And as I said at the time, I was disappointed when J Street didn't call out Van-Hollen on that https://blogs.timesofisrael.com/regarding-senator-chris-van-hollen-at-j-street-calling-aipac-not-pro-american/

Thank you again...

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