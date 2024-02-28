Since Hamas’ terror attack on October 7, two Palestinian citizens of Israel – Ibrahim Abu Ahmad and Amira Mohammed – have dedicated themselves to cutting through fear, division and polarization by starting a podcast dedicated to empathy and equality. On Unapologetic: The Third Narrative, the hosts deconstruct events from their unique perspective as Palestinian Citizens of Israel, offering listeners an indispensable perspective as members of a community that stretches beyond the binary of Israeli or Palestinian and sees the nuances that others may overlook. On January 31, 2024, both of the Unapologetic hosts joined J Street Israel’s Yuval Peretz for a discussion on navigating a path forward toward peace, justice and dignity for all who call this land home.
A Third Narrative: Palestinian Citizens Of Israel On A Way Forward
Since Hamas’ terror attack on October 7, two Pale…
Word on the Street Live
Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.
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