Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Word on the Street
Word on the Street Live
A Third Narrative: Palestinian Citizens Of Israel On A Way Forward
0:00
-1:01:39

A Third Narrative: Palestinian Citizens Of Israel On A Way Forward

Since Hamas’ terror attack on October 7, two Pale…
Jeremy Ben-Ami

Since Hamas’ terror attack on October 7, two Palestinian citizens of Israel – Ibrahim Abu Ahmad and Amira Mohammed – have dedicated themselves to cutting through fear, division and polarization by starting a podcast dedicated to empathy and equality. On Unapologetic: The Third Narrative, the hosts deconstruct events from their unique perspective as Palestinian Citizens of Israel, offering listeners an ​​indispensable perspective as members of a community that stretches beyond the binary of Israeli or Palestinian and sees the nuances that others may overlook. On January 31, 2024, both of the Unapologetic hosts joined J Street Israel’s Yuval Peretz for a discussion on navigating a path forward toward peace, justice and dignity for all who call this land home.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 J Street · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture