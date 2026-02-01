Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jay Friedman's avatar
Jay Friedman
11h

Thank you Jeremy. I view the US under Trump and Israel under Netanyahu through the same lens: in both cases, leaders have hugely broken democratic norms, weakened the rule of law, and treated institutions as obstacles rather than guardrails. This is bad policy with lasting damage to social trust, democratic legitimacy, and each country’s moral standing. At some point, we have to be honest that real change may not be possible while either man remains in power. Renewal will require new leadership willing to restore restraint, accountability, and respect for democracy itself.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Jeremy Ben-Ami and others
edwin stromberg's avatar
edwin stromberg
12h

Excellent, thoughtful commentary, as usual. The paragraph that begins "the government's assault on democratic norms..." could easily have been written about--guess what other country's leader-- that it's hard to see the distinction between Israel's direction and this other nation's political direction.

Reply
Share
1 reply
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 J Street · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture