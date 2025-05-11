Word on the Street

Davi Reich
May 12

I agree with you, Jeremy, 100 percent. That's why I joined J Street. We need to speak up, as we have. But stronger. I have also joined the resistance and fight against the Trump regime. Every Wednesday, Indivisible, one of the main leaders of the Hands Off, No Kings movement has a meeting on Zoom for anyone to join to discuss strategies and plans moving forward to grow the Pro Democracy Movement. I know J- Street is doing things to get membership active. But I haven't seen the structure yet to build a movement. We need nothing less than a movement. Yes. I do want my grandchildren to know I'm doing something.

Mark Mansour
May 11

What is happening in the West Bank is a systematic beat down of the entire population. If the world doesn’t wake up we will face another humanitarian catastrophe as people are pushed out, left homeless, jobless and stateless. This is Netanyahu and Ben Gvir’s vision.

