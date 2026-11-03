Word on the Street

Word on the Street

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jacky's avatar
jacky
1d

This is the moment of truth for Israel. Do the political leaders choose democracy and the improved likelihood of peace by forming a partnership with the Arab parties, or do they continue down the path of extremism, isolation, and possibly oblivion?

If there was ever a time for American Jews to help Israel make the right historical decision, it is now.

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miki's avatar
miki
1d

I'm strongly of the opinion that the 2-state solution is the best solution for the decades-old Israeli-Arab debacle. If Israel forms a government in which Arabs who are citizens of Israel are included, that would be okay. Having said the above, Israel should withdraw their rightwing jewish settlers, and their troops from the Palestinian Territories of West Bank, Gaza Strip, and Arab East Jerusalem, and remake Jerusalem as a shared Capitol: Jewish West Jerusalem the Capitol of Israel, and Arab East Jerusalem the Capitol of the nascent, independent State of Palestine.

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