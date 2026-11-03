One question I get a lot, including from supporters of J Street, is: Why don’t J Street and I ever say anything nice about Israel?

I don’t think that question is totally fair (we do). But I’ll be honest. It’s been hard.

I love Israel. I’m deeply committed to its future. That’s why I do this work and why I’ve devoted so much of my career to it. But given the behavior of the Netanyahu government, the horrific war in Gaza, accelerating annexation in the West Bank and relentless attacks on Israeli democracy, it’s been incredibly difficult to find much to celebrate.

Now, for the first time in years, I see a historic opportunity for Israel to take a fundamentally different path – one that we would all celebrate.

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The question is whether Israel’s Jewish opposition, led by Gadi Eisenkot, can upend Israeli politics by joining with Mansour Abbas’s Ra’am party and the Joint List to form a new government – most likely with Ra’am as a coalition partner and the Joint List supporting the government from the outside.

If they succeed, it could be transformational.

The international implications would be enormous. After years in which Israel has become increasingly isolated and its global reputation deeply damaged, a Jewish-Arab governing partnership could fundamentally change the conversation. It would challenge the narrative that Israel is simply a settler-colonial state incapable of treating Jews and Palestinians as equals, demonstrating that there remains a genuine liberal democratic possibility embedded in Israel’s founding promise of equality for all its citizens.

Conversely, if the Jewish opposition cannot bring itself to work with Arab parties after Arab citizens turned out in record numbers to reject Netanyahu and demanded a meaningful role in shaping Israel’s future, it would reinforce some of the darkest conclusions about Israeli society.

Indeed, it would not erase the occupation or resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. But it would offer tangible evidence that another path is possible.

It could also transform Israel’s prospects for regional integration. Israeli leaders have spent years talking about building partnerships with Arab neighbors. But what message does Israel send those neighbors if it cannot include its own Arab citizens in governing the country? A Jewish-Arab coalition would send a powerful signal of partnership and coexistence.

There is another possible benefit. In conversations with Arab political leaders in Israel, including Mansour Abbas and Ayman Odeh, many have spoken about the unique role Arab citizens could play in bridging the Israeli-Palestinian divide.

They have one foot in each world. They are Israeli citizens who speak Hebrew, participate in Israeli institutions and understand Israeli society in ways that Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, increasingly disconnected from Israel since the Second Intifada, often do not. At the same time, they are Palestinians with deep familial, cultural and national connections to those living in Gaza and the West Bank. Most of them see their future as citizens of Israel, not of a future Palestinian state.

Encouragingly, the early political developments following the election have been surprisingly positive.

Eisenkot appears determined not to join a Netanyahu government. The opposition is showing signs of coalescing around electing Yair Lapid as Knesset speaker, potentially allowing it to advance legislation even before forming a government. That could include establishing an independent October 7 commission of inquiry and reversing some of Netanyahu’s attacks on the judiciary and democratic institutions.

Of course, this is Israeli politics. Nothing should be taken for granted until agreements are finalized and decisions are implemented. And Avigdor Lieberman, who remains an irreplaceable member of any opposition coalition, has also tweeted today that a coalition must be formed without Ra’am or the Joint List.

But perhaps most heartening is what appears to be happening among Jewish opposition voters.

Recent polling suggests a strong majority prefers a minority government supported by Arab parties over the alternatives. Even among Lieberman’s supporters, a plurality in these polls favors cooperation with Arab parties over a unity government with Netanyahu, another election or a deal with the ultra-Orthodox parties.

Perhaps Israel’s center-left, center and even pro-democracy conservatives are finally recognizing a fundamental political reality: They constitute a substantial constituency, but not necessarily a majority of Jewish voters. Without partnering with Arab citizens, meaningful political change may be impossible.

Indeed, if the Jewish opposition parties are totally stuck and the only option is a deal with the Arab parties, this may increase the hopes of fundamental change. Another election would almost certainly result in a stronger position for Netanyahu, as Jewish and Arab opposition voters would be deflated, lowering turnout. And ultimately, Jewish opposition voters far prefer the Arab parties to Netanyahu. Might as well take the risk and try it.

There is a useful, if imperfect, analogy to American politics. If white liberals and moderates refused to build coalitions with Black voters, they would not only undermine democratic equality; they would condemn themselves to a permanent political minority.

And Jewish-Arab cooperation is hardly unprecedented in Israel. Yitzhak Rabin’s government, the one that came closest to ever making peace, depended on Arab parties’ parliamentary support from the outside as part of a minority government.

None of this means forming or sustaining such a government will be easy.

There is undoubtedly a racist element to some Jewish politicians’ reluctance to work with Arab parties. There is also genuine trauma in Israeli society in the aftermath of October 7 that has made building these bridges harder. And there are also profound ideological and policy disagreements that cannot simply be wished away.

Mansour Abbas and Ra’am have prioritized the immediate needs of Arab citizens, particularly personal safety, economic opportunity and investment in communities suffering from neglect and rising violence. Abbas has also demonstrated a willingness to acknowledge Israel’s Jewish character and participate directly in government.

The other Arab parties have historically taken a harder line, particularly on Palestinian national identity and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, though they too are signaling a willingness to support an alternative government.

But what happens when the government must vote on funding for continued IDF operations in Gaza or security arrangements for West Bank settlements? Can the Arab parties support, or at least abstain on those measures?

Conversely, can Lieberman and Naftali Bennett, who have opposed Palestinian statehood and supported annexing parts of the West Bank, work with Arab parties committed to ending the occupation, establishing a Palestinian state along the 1967 lines and defending Palestinian claims, including the right of return?

Success will require constructing a coalition around a limited but meaningful set of shared objectives while managing profound differences. It will take extraordinary pragmatism, compromise and political courage. And even if a government can be formed, sustaining it will be incredibly difficult.

But if these parties succeed, they could fundamentally alter Israeli politics by establishing that Jewish-Arab cooperation is not merely possible, but essential to the country’s future. Once that precedent takes hold, it may be difficult to reverse, and it could over time also shift the political space on tougher issues, especially those associated with Gaza and the West Bank.

The view from here

None of this changes my fundamental view of how the United States should approach Israel.

As I’ve argued previously, American policy must be grounded in our own interests, values and objectives, not unconditional support for whoever governs Israel.

We should define what we want from the relationship, engage positively when Israel advances those objectives and impose meaningful consequences when it does not. That principle should apply whether Israel is governed by Netanyahu, Eisenkot or anyone else.

If a new government plays a constructive role in stabilizing and reconstructing Gaza, curbs settler violence, restores democratic institutions and creates opportunities for Israeli-Palestinian and regional diplomacy, the United States should support that progress.

But at the same time, settlement expansion is likely to continue, and American policy should not suddenly become more permissive because a more moderate government is in office. Companies and individuals financing or facilitating settlement expansion should still face sanctions and other consequences unless they stop.

Indeed, a different Israeli government with a significant role for Ra’am and the Joint List could create tremendous opportunities for a more constructive U.S.-Israel relationship precisely because meaningful areas of alignment would finally exist.

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For years, the conversation about Israel has been dominated by despair, anger and fear about where the country is headed. There have been very good reasons for that.

But political history is full of moments when seemingly immovable assumptions give way. Coalitions that once seemed impossible become necessary. Groups that spent decades viewing one another as adversaries discover that their futures are intertwined.

Israel may be approaching just such a moment.

Arab citizens have demonstrated through their votes that they want a meaningful role in determining their country’s future. Parts of the Jewish opposition may finally recognize that their own political future depends on treating those citizens as genuine partners.

The opportunity is not simply to replace Netanyahu. It is to fundamentally change Israeli politics by establishing that Israel’s future must be shaped by all its citizens, Jewish and Arab alike.

That alone will not end the occupation, solve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict or erase Israel’s deep internal divisions. But it could begin changing the country’s trajectory and open possibilities that have seemed unimaginable for years.

I desperately hope Israel’s leaders seize this opportunity.

And if they do, I can tell you one thing: I will take enormous joy in writing Substacks, approving social media posts and sending emails that have genuinely positive things to say about Israel.

Nothing would make me happier.