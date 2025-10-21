A Former Republican Explores the Meaning of “Pro-Israel” in 2025

If you watch MSNBC, you’ve seen Joe Walsh: He’s the former Tea Party Republican congressman who became an outspoken critic of Donald Trump – and now a Democrat. He and J Street did not used to see eye-to-eye at all, but we now find ourselves allies in America’s pro-democracy movement and even friends. We sat down with him for an honest conversation about what it really means to be “pro-Israel” in 2025.

He asked us about:

How the Gaza war is reshaping young generations of voters.

Why bipartisan support for Israel is fraying, and what it would take to rebuild it.

The moral cost of current Israeli policy – and how American Jews and policymakers should respond.

It was a spirited and worthwhile discussion – the kind we need more of if we’re serious about redefining what real support for Israel looks like today.