A Former Republican Explores the Meaning of “Pro-Israel” in 2025

Our conversation with Joe Walsh
Jeremy Ben-Ami
,
Joe Walsh
, and
Ilan Goldenberg
Oct 21, 2025
Transcript

If you watch MSNBC, you’ve seen Joe Walsh: He’s the former Tea Party Republican congressman who became an outspoken critic of Donald Trump – and now a Democrat. He and J Street did not used to see eye-to-eye at all, but we now find ourselves allies in America’s pro-democracy movement and even friends. We sat down with him for an honest conversation about what it really means to be “pro-Israel” in 2025.

He asked us about:

  • How the Gaza war is reshaping young generations of voters.

  • Why bipartisan support for Israel is fraying, and what it would take to rebuild it.

  • The moral cost of current Israeli policy – and how American Jews and policymakers should respond.

It was a spirited and worthwhile discussion – the kind we need more of if we’re serious about redefining what real support for Israel looks like today.

