Word on the Street

Word on the Street

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davigluckman's avatar
davigluckman
1h

Thank you, Jeremy. As always, your statement and position is clear, precise and makes perfect sense. Keep staying on tack. It's bound to persuade all people of good conscience. The challenge is the condition of the body politic, ensconced in a limited perception of the world, or rather, transfixed to a material world.

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K. Harley Scott's avatar
K. Harley Scott
2h

Thank you Jeremy for using the word "legitimacy" instead of talking about Israel's or Palestine's "right to exist." A country's right to exist is derived from the respected legitimacy of a people's self governance, sovereignty and political statehood in secure territories. Israeli-Arab peace agreements have been grounded in Israel's reality not its legitimacy. But any Israeli-Palestinian resolution will have to address the legitimacy of both Jewish and Palestinian Arab people's sovereignty within agreed borders in what must ultimately be a shared homeland with guaranteed rights for all citizens. This mutual legitimacy is what must be at the center of American policy discussion and leadership.

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